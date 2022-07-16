Malaysia reports 5,230 new COVID-19 infections, 8 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 5,230 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,613,998, according to the health ministry.

There are 11 new imported cases, with 5,219 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Eight new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,844.



The ministry reported 2,927 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,536,946.

There are 41,208 active cases, with 64 being held in intensive care and 44 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 21,788 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 85.9 per cent of the population have received at least one dose. Among them, 83.8 per cent are fully vaccinated, 49.5 per cent have received the first booster and 0.6 per cent have received the second booster. (ANI/Xinhua)

