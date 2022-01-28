Malaysia reports 5,439 new COVID-19 infections, 10 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia on Friday recorded 5,439 new COVID-19 infections for the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 2,850,408, according to the health ministry.

The newly reported infections included 332 imported cases and 5,107 local transmissions, showing data released on the ministry's website.

An additional 10 deaths from the pandemic were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the total death toll to 31,940.



The ministry reported 4,409 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients cured and discharged to 2,770,663 in the country.

At present, there are 47,805 active cases recorded in Malaysia, 124 of them held in intensive care and 70 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 203,613 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, and that 79.8 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 35.3 per cent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

