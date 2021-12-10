Malaysia reports 5,446 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia recorded 5,446 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday, bringing the total tally to 2,678,465, according to the health ministry on Friday.

Of the new cases, 20 were imported and 5,426 were local transmissions, showed data released on the ministry's website.

The ministry also reported 41 more deaths in the pandemic, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 30,787.



Meanwhile, the ministry said 5,427 more recovered patients were discharged in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,586,822.

According to it, there are currently 60,856 active cases in Malaysia, with 419 of them being held in intensive care including 232 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 140,831 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone, and that some 79.3 per cent of the total population has received at least one dose and 78 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

