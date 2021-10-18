Malaysia reports 6,145 new COVID-19 infections, 63 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 6,145 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,390,687, according to the health ministry.

Some 12 of the new cases are imported, with 6,133 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.





Another 63 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 27,921.



About 9,231 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,270,520.

Of the remaining 92,246 active cases, 688 are being held in intensive care and 348 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 134,180 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and some 77.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 69.7 percent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

