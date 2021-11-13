Malaysia reports 6,517 new COVID-19 infections, 41 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 13 (ANI) Malaysia reported another 6,517 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,535,338, according to the health ministry.

Sixteen of the new cases are imported, with 6,501 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 41 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,576.



Another 6,026 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,441,485.

There are 64,277 active cases, 543 are being held in intensive care and 268 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 114,704 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and some 78.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 75.9 percent are fully vaccinated. (ANI)

