Malaysia reports 6,630 new COVID-19 infections, 78 deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 6,630 COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 24,20,222, according to the health ministry.

Some 15 of the new cases are imported, with 6,615 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 78 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 28,312.



About 7,630 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 23,11,213.

There are some 80,697 active cases, with 643 being held in intensive care and 320 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 157,999 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone. Some 77.6 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 72.2 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

