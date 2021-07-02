Malaysia reports 6,982 new COVID-19 cases, 73 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 6,982 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 765,949, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that three of the new cases are imported and 6,979 are local transmissions.



Another 73 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 5,327.

Some 6,278 more patients were released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 694,538 or 90.7 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 66,084 active cases, 905 are being held in intensive care and 443 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

