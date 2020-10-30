Malaysia reports 799 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 799 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Friday, bringing the national total to 30,889.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that none of the new cases were imported with all being local transmissions.



Three more deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 249.

Another 491 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 20,248, or 65.6 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 10,392 active cases, 90 are being held in intensive care unit (ICU) and 20 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

