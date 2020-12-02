Malaysia reports 851 new COVID-19 cases, total count at 68,020

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 851 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 68,020.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that four of the new cases are imported and 847 are local transmissions.



Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 365.

Another 658 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 56,969, or 83.8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 10,686 active cases, 122 are being held in intensive care units and 47 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

