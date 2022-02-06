Malaysia reports 9,117 new COVID-19 infections, 14 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 9,117 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 2,904,131, according to the health ministry.



The new cases included 134 imported cases, with 8,983 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.



A further 14 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,025.





The ministry reported 6,546 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,806,154.



There are 65,952 active cases, 123 are being held in intensive care and 67 of those are in need of assisted breathing.



The country reported 73,328 vaccine doses administered on Saturday and 79.9 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 37.7 per cent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

