Malaysia should keep in mind India's sensitivities, says MEA

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): India on Thursday expressed hope that Malaysia will refrain from making comments on New Delhi's internal matters noted that the two countries have had very good relations in the past.

"We have seen the statements made by Malaysian Prime Minister to which we have reacted. We have told them that we have age-old ties and we go back a long way. We have had very good relations. We have told them they should keep in mind sensitivities which we have in some of these topics," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at the weekly media briefing.

He was answering a query on the relations between the two sides.

"Unfortunately despite this, we keep on getting similar statements and sentiments from their side. We do hope that at some stage they realise that this is not the appropriate thing to do," he said.

India had last month termed as "factually inaccurate" remarks of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying the matter was internal to India" and does not impact the status of any citizen.

The External Affairs Ministry had called upon Malaysia to refrain from commenting on internal developments in India, without the right understanding of facts. (ANI)

