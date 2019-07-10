Malaysian Police arrest man with Babbar Khalsa International connections

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 10 (ANI): Malaysian police has arrested an Indian national under the Immigration Act for illegally entering their territory.

24-year-old Taranbir Singh is a resident of Amritsar city of Punjab. During police interrogation, Taranbir admitted that Kulwinderjit Singh, who is a member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror group, was his uncle and at present was in Cambodia, but added that he was not in touch with him.

Taranbir was arrested for his role as a facilitator for senior Babbar Khalsa International terror group members who entered Malaysia in November 2018 and June 2019.

Kulwinderjit alias Khanpuriya has many cases registered against him and he was also allegedly involved in bomb blasts in New Delhi in 1995 and two blasts in Rajasthan in 1995 and 1996.

The Delhi Police in 2016 claimed that Kulwinderjit, along with his aide Balwinder Singh, were planning to carry out terror attacks in Delhi.

However, he was acquitted by a special court which found no evidence to substantiate the allegations against him.

It is relevant to mention that Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) is the same terrorist organisation which was instrumental in the Kanishka bombings and the Narita International Airport bombing.

The organisation which works with the agenda of having a separate homeland called Khalistan for Sikhs has carried out multiple other attacks as well.

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh had accused the BKI terrorists of taking a hide in Canada and had handed over a list of their names to the Canadian Prime Minister on his visit to India in February 2018.

Meanwhile, Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has said that he never supported the Khalistani elements during his regime, and has refused all relationship with the Khalistanis and others who have sought to divide India from the Canadian land. (ANI)

