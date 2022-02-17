Maldives bill on 'India Out' campaign to neutralize relations between two countries

Male [Maldives], February 17 (ANI): A bill termed as 'Bill on combating actions affecting diplomatic ties established between the Maldives and Foreign countries' was recently submitted to the People's Majlis to stop actions that may adversely affect relations between New Delhi and Male.

The genesis of the bill was the '#IndiaOut' campaign spearheaded by former Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen, where Yameen constantly targeted India for its presence in the Maldives for his own political gains, reported International Forum for Right and Security (IFFRAS).

Yameen known for his pro-China stance used the #Indiaout campaign to reinvigorate his political ambitions, taking an anti-India stand to make it a major political issue for the 2023 general elections.

Issues relating to the campaign was first red-flagged by former President and Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed. He submitted the issue to the Parliament's Security Services Committee (241 Committee) on January 24.

Nasheed stated that the campaign hosted by the opposition poses a national threat and also expressed that many Maldivians living in India are feeling threatened by the campaign as per the intel received by him.

He further added that the purpose of raising this issue will help determine the amount of damage dealt with the Maldives from such an activity organized against a bilateral nation, reported IFFRAS.

"A political party can be criticized, or a specific personality can be criticized. But it is important for the commission to discuss or conduct research on how an organized campaign by the opposition in the Maldives against a bilateral partner could change its perception of and treatment of Maldives," he said.

Severing ties with India or for a matter of fact, any foreign ally who can play as Maldives' benefactor, in the long run, is a risky proposition for the Maldives.

As an economy that's heavily dependent on international tourism, Maldives cannot stake to jeopardize relationships with any international player, be it China or India, reported IFFRAS.

The Foreign Secretary at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maldives Abdul Gafoor Mohamed has said that it was not only India that was expressing concerns but other countries that have set up embassies in the Maldives have also raised concerns regarding the matter and has requested strengthened security.

Any country, let alone the Maldives, cannot afford to let a huge market like India, which not only provides monetary and security support but also contributes to a major chunk of tourism-related income to be on receiving end of politically motivated groups.

Such actions will not only affect the diplomatic relations but also will erode the goodwill between people of both countries. The bill in itself tries to rectify such a precarious scenario. (ANI)