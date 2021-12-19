Maldives concerned over attempts to spread misguided information against India

Male [Maldives], December 19 (ANI): Maldives on Saturday expressed its concern over the attempts on spreading false information regarding ties with India.

"The Government of Maldives is profoundly concerned by the attempts to spread misguided and unsubstantiated information to propagate hatred towards India, one of the closest bilateral partners of the Maldives by a small group of individuals and a few political personalities," said a statement by the Government of Maldives.

"Spreading hatred and making false allegations regarding bilateral ties with neighbouring countries not only tarnishes the relations with trusted allies who extends consistent support to the Maldivian people, but also affect the safety and security of their citizens in the Maldives, and Maldivians living abroad," added the statement.



Maldives government urged all parties, especially the political leadership, to act responsibly, and refrain from spreading false information that undermines the country's cordial relations with its neighbours, and the international community.

Further, it also said that the Maldives champions the freedom of expression and freedom of assembly and advised that these fundamental rights should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner.

Maldives reaffirmed that the country's long-standing ties with all its international partners are based on principles of mutual respect and understanding, and in accordance with respective national and international law.

"Such interactions in the international sphere does not, and will not undermine the Maldives' independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. In fact, they are designed to enhance the Maldives' national interests, and deliver for the people of the Maldives," read the statement. (ANI)

