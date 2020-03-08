Maldives confirms first two cases of COVID-19

Male [Maldives], Mar 8 (ANI): Maldives on Saturday reported its first two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Tourism Minister Ali Waheed on Saturday said that the duo were employees of a Kuredu island resort, reported Sputnik citing local media. Both the patients are foreign nationals.

The resort has been placed on lockdown and the authorities are tracking their contacts.

Moreover, Maldives has raised the COVID-19 alert to the 'yellow' level.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December and has since spread worldwide. In late January, the World Health Organization declared it a global health emergency. (ANI)

