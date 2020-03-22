Maldives foreign minister expresses gratitude to Indian medical team in his

Male [Maldives], Mar 22 (ANI): Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has thanked the team of Indian doctors and paramedics that has been in the island country to help the government of Maldives fight the novel coronavirus.

"Extending our appreciation and gratitude to composite #Covid_19 medical team from India, for sharing experience and knowledge with us. Thanks once again, PM Modi and EAM S Jaishankar for this timely assistance and support as we try to combat this global challenge," Shahid said in a tweet.

Earlier, the spokesperson of the Indian Army Col Aman Anand on March 16 confirmed, "A team of Indian Army comprising of six doctors and eight paramedics has been in the Maldives since March 13 to set up a viral testing lab."

Furthermore, Maldives also participated in the SAARC leaders' video conference on coronavirus. (ANI)

