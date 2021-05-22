Maldives President extends govt office closure till May 25 to curb COVID-19 spread

Male [Maldives], May 22 (ANI): In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Friday extended the duration of the previously announced government office closure, from May 22 to May 25.

According to the President's Office, all government offices in the Greater Male Region are to remain closed as a precautionary measure, reported avas.mv.

Despite the temporary closure of offices and directive for employees to work from home as necessary, all essential services would continue without interruption by allowing the minimum number of required employees to attend their respective offices.



A Minister or head of an office or institution should authorise any exemptions. In contrast, government offices would provide other public services online, reported avas.mv.

In his directive, President Solih reiterated the importance of adhering to the instructions of the Health Protection Agency (HPA) to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Regardless of the decision to close government offices, the period would not be declared government holidays. (ANI)

