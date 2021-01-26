Maldives President Solih greets India on 72nd Republic Day

Male [Maldives], January 26 (ANI): Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Tuesday extended greetings to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.

Taking to Twitter, Solih said: "A happy 72nd Republic Day of India to Pres. Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn PM @narendramodi and the people of India, as they celebrate the enactment of a remarkable constitution, which continues to guide the destinies of the diverse multitudes comprising the world's largest democracy."

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. On this day, the country adopted the Constitution of India in 1950.

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid also greeted people of India on Republic Day, saying India has become a thriving example for "unity in diversity", and a source of inspiration for democracies around the world.

"India has become a thriving example for "unity in diversity", and a source of inspiration for democracies around the world. #RepublicDay Greetings to EAM @DrSJaishankar



and the people of India. May the strong Maldives -India partnership and friendship grow even stronger!" he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the tricolour was unfurled at the Indian High Commission in the Maldives.

In India's capital city New Delhi, the national flag was unfurled at Rajpath in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries including Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Republic Day parade was commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva medal, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area.

Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area were the Parade, Second-in-Command.

Apart from tableaus of Armed Forces, 17 tableaus from different states and nine tableaus from different ministries and departments of the Central government and Paramilitary Forces and six from Ministry of Defence were displayed during the annual parade. (ANI)

