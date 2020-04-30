Maldives reports first coronavirus fatality

Male [Maldives], April 30 (ANI): The Maldives on Thursday reported the first death from coronavirus in the country, health authorities have confirmed.
The deceased has been identified as 83-year-old woman, said Health Minister Abdulla Ameen, Sputnik reported.
She reportedly died en route to a hospital where she was being transported with difficulty in breathing.
The Maldivian Health Protection Agency said that the woman had been tested for COVID-19 on April 27, but her results -- positive -- came in already after she died.
The Maldives has reported 280 confirmed cases. (ANI)
