Maldives to begin COVID-19 vaccination awareness programme

Male [Maldives], January 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The Maldives Red Cross (MRC) will begin a programme to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccinations, local media reported on Sunday.



MRC Male' Branch Manager Mohamed Adeel was quoted in state-owned PSM news as saying that 60 volunteers will begin a campaign in consultation with relevant authorities to inform households about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Maldives government has pledged to begin vaccinations in the first quarter of 2021. President Ibrahim Solih said vaccinations will be provided free of charge for all citizens.

The Maldives will receive 20 per cent of its vaccination requirement from the COVAX program apart from its decision to procure vaccines from AstraZeneca Singapore. (ANI/Xinhua)

