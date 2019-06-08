Maldives to confer its highest honour on PM Modi

Male [Maldives], Jun 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with Nishan Izzuddeen, the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries. Modi will reach Maldives on Saturday for his first bilateral visit after returning to power.

"President @ibusolih has announced his decision to confer on PM of India H.E. @narendramodi the Maldives highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, 'The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen' during PM's visit today," Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid tweeted on Friday.

PM Modi's visit to the island nation is significant as it's the only country in South Asia that he did not visit during his first term as the Prime Minister.

He will also have a halt in Sri Lanka on his way back, underlining his government's continued commitment towards its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

During his visit to the Maldives, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold talks with President Ibrahim Solih, Vice President Faisal Naseem and Speaker of the Majlis, Mohamed Nasheed.

India and Maldives are further expected to exchange several agreements related to customs cooperation, capacity building, defence and connectivity issues.

The two neighbours will also jointly inaugurate a couple of projects, including the crucial coastal surveillance radar system, which is a key step towards enhancing maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.

Modi will be in Sri Lanka on June 9 at the invitation of President Maithripala Sirisena, the first visit of a foreign leader following the deadly Easter Sunday terror attacks that killed more than 250 people on April 21. (ANI)

