Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives' President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives' President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (File photo)

Maldives to confer its highest honour on PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:15 IST

Male [Maldives], Jun 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with Nishan Izzuddeen, the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries. Modi will reach Maldives on Saturday for his first bilateral visit after returning to power.
"President @ibusolih has announced his decision to confer on PM of India H.E. @narendramodi the Maldives highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, 'The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen' during PM's visit today," Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid tweeted on Friday.
PM Modi's visit to the island nation is significant as it's the only country in South Asia that he did not visit during his first term as the Prime Minister.
He will also have a halt in Sri Lanka on his way back, underlining his government's continued commitment towards its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.
During his visit to the Maldives, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold talks with President Ibrahim Solih, Vice President Faisal Naseem and Speaker of the Majlis, Mohamed Nasheed.
India and Maldives are further expected to exchange several agreements related to customs cooperation, capacity building, defence and connectivity issues.
The two neighbours will also jointly inaugurate a couple of projects, including the crucial coastal surveillance radar system, which is a key step towards enhancing maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.
Modi will be in Sri Lanka on June 9 at the invitation of President Maithripala Sirisena, the first visit of a foreign leader following the deadly Easter Sunday terror attacks that killed more than 250 people on April 21. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:17 IST

Germany: 25 injured after car rams into tourist bus

Thuringia [Germany], Jun 8 (ANI): 25 people, mostly children, were injured after a car rammed into a tourist bus here on Friday evening, according to local authorities.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:46 IST

Netherlands: Dutch Army personnel to participate in Intl Yoga...

The Hague [Netherlands], Jun 8 (ANI): Dutch Army members are set to participate in the Netherlands' largest-ever celebration of International Yoga Day at the Dam Square on June 16.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:06 IST

UK: 4 teens arrested after homophobic attack in Camden

London [UK], Jun 8 (ANI): The Metropolitan Police on Friday arrested four teens, aged between 15 to 18 years, on suspicion of robbery and "aggravated hate crime" against two women on a bus in Camden.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:02 IST

5 countries secure non-permanent member seats in UNSC in January 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): The United Nations General Assembly conducted a secret ballot on Friday and elected five countries, including Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the smallest nation ever to secure a seat in the Security Council (UNSC).

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:15 IST

The Atlantic editor's sexist remarks triggers criticism

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor-in-Chief of American magazine 'The Atlantic', sparked a controversy on social media after he suggested that only "white male" journalists write in-depth articles.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:53 IST

Venezuela to open borders with Colombia

Caracas [Venezuela], Jun 8 (ANI): Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that he plans to reopen the country's borders with Colombia on Saturday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 09:38 IST

US State Secy Pompeo to address this year's India Ideas Summit...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): The US State Department on late Friday said Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo will address the India Ideas Summit here at the US Chamber of Commerce on June 12.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 09:29 IST

US urges inclusion of Afghan women in ongoing peace talks

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): The United States has urged for the involvement of Afghan women in the ongoing peace process and make sure that their voices are heard during the negotiations with the Taliban.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 06:45 IST

US reaches deal with Mexico on immigration, tariffs...

Washington DC [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday announced that his administration reached an agreement with Mexico over immigration and the tariffs on the Central American country have been "indefinitely suspended," after days of gruelling negotiations between the two

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 06:41 IST

UK court quashes case against Boris Johnson over Brexit claims

London [UK], Jun 8 (ANI): A UK court on Friday dismissed a case against former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson over allegations that he lied to the public during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:55 IST

Imran Khan writes to Modi, offers to hold talks

Islamabad [Karachi], Jun 8 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, saying Islamabad wants dialogue with New Delhi to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries, Pakistani media reported.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:42 IST

N Korea, Russia discuss cooperation in economy, trade

Pyongyang [North Korea], Jun 8 (ANI): Officials from North Korea and Russia met on Friday and discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, according to North Korean media.

Read More
iocl