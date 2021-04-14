Maldivian FM Abdulla Shahid arrives in India on working visit

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid on Wednesday evening arrived in India. He is on a working visit to India on April 15 and 16.

As per the external affairs ministry, Shahid will participate in the Raisina Dialogue in a virtual mode in sessions on 'Financing for Sun' and 'Global public health after the Pandemic'.

During his visit to New Delhi, he will meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday. They both will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.



Before arriving in India, Shahid had taken to his Twitter handle and informed that he would attend a meeting with some of the non-resident ambassadors accredited to the Maldives in Delhi.

"Departing to Delhi this afternoon. Looking forward to meeting EAM @DrSJaishankar and continuing our discussions on enhancing the #MaldivesIndiaPartnership. I will also be meeting with some of the non-resident Ambassadors accredited to the Maldives in Delhi, during this visit," he tweeted.

Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a central and special place in the Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' - Security and Growth for All in the Region.

Shahid's visit is expected to lend further momentum to the close bilateral cooperation between the two countries. (ANI)

