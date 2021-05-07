Maldivian FM Abdulla Shahid 'strongly condemn' attack on former President Mohamed Nasheed

Male [Maldives], May 6 (ANI): After Maldives former President Mohamed Nasheed suffered injuries in an explosion, Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid "strongly condemned" the attack and said that cowardly attacks like these have no place in our society.

"Strongly condemn the attack on Speaker of Parliament, President @MohamedNasheed

this evening. Cowardly attacks like these have no place in our society. My thoughts and prayers are with President Nasheed and others injured in this attack, as well as their families, Abdulla Shahid wrote in a tweet on Thursday.



The explosion took place near Majlis Speaker Nasheed's car, Maldives' The edition reported.

According to diplomatic sources in Male, Nasheed has suffered minor injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. His bodyguard too has been injured.

Local media's report that he was taken to hospital with injuries.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

