Malnutrition, diseases cause over 36 child deaths in Pak's Thar district

Sindh [Pakistan], January 24 (ANI): Over 36 child fatalities in Thar, a district in Sindh province in Pakistan, in the first month of 2022, have created a difficult situation for the provincial government, reported The Express Tribune.

While verifying the deaths of the 36 infants, Hyderabad's Deputy Director-General Health Dr Irshad Memon said that children born in Tharparkar district and its surrounding regions suffer from malnutrition and other issues, including iron deficiency caused by early marriages.

"Families with more than ten children are more likely to suffer from hunger and inherited disorders, and their kids are more likely to be extremely underweight," he added.



"Various medical issues exist in women and children in Upper Sindh as a result of a lack of knowledge and awareness, while extreme weather conditions also have a detrimental influence on their health," Memon stated, explaining the reason for fatalities.

The deaths are connected to difficulties such as prenatal complications, as well as illnesses such as anaemia, pneumonia, measles, and respiratory infections reported the newspaper.

They also point to the severe disparity in access to numerous factors including healthcare, cleanliness, and nutrition in Thar. It has long been a stumbling block for Sindh as the province's largest district is one with the lowest human development index ranking.

According to local sources, the bulk of the children who died were newborns or babies, with eight youngsters from Mithi, seven from Islamkot, six from Diplo, three from Chachro, seven from Nangarparkar, and five from other nearby places succumbing to illnesses.

Child mortality has been a long-standing problem in Thar, which has the country's biggest Hindu population. In 2021, more than 600 children were reported to have died in Thar and its adjoining districts due to various complications and diseases. The year before that, it was 500 deaths, all believed to be a product of inaccessible healthcare, reported the newspaper. (ANI)

