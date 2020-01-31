Malware disguised as files containing information on coronavirus reaches web

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Cybercriminals have been exploiting global fear surrounding the new strain of coronavirus by sending out malicious files disguised as documents containing video instruction of how to protect oneself from the virus when in reality they contain a range of cyber threats from Trojans to worms, Kaspersky detection technologies has found.

Such files containing trojans are masked under the guise of pdf, mp4, docx files, suggesting from the surface that they contain video instructions on how to protect yourself from the deadly virus, updates on the threat and even virus detection procedures, Kaspersky explained in a release.

These files containing a range of trojans are capable of destroying, blocking, modifying or copying data, as well as interfering with the operation of computers or computer networks.

"The coronavirus, which is being widely discussed as a major news story, has already been used as bait by cybercriminals. So far we have seen only 10 unique files, but as this sort of activity often happens with popular media topics then we expect that this tendency may grow," said Anton Ivanov, the Kaspersky malware analyst.

Kaspersky products detect "coronavirus" related malicious files with the following detection names: Worm.VBS.Dinihou.r, Worm.Python.Agent.c, UDS:DangerousObject.Multi.Generic, Trojan.WinLNK.Agent.gg, Trojan.WinLNK.Agent.ew, HEUR:Trojan.WinLNK.Agent.gen, HEUR:Trojan.PDF.Badur.b

Kaspersky has recommended a series of measures to avoid falling victim to malicious programs pretending to be exclusive content. These include avoiding suspicious links, promising exclusive content; referring to official sources for trustworthy and legitimate information.

Other measures include: Looking at the downloaded file extension. Documents and video files should not have been made either .exe or .lnk formats; using a reliable security solution, such as Kaspersky Security Cloud, for comprehensive protection from a wide range of threats. (ANI)