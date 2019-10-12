Mamallapuram Summit Day 2: Modi, Xi hold one-on-one talks

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Kickstarting the second day of their informal summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a one-to-one discussion at the Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel.

Xi was received by Modi at the resort, following which the two headed towards their one-on-one meeting's venue in a golf cart. Their meeting took place in a beautiful setting which faced the sea.

For the second day of the summit, the Prime Minister opted for a Kurta and Pyjama, along with his statement Modi jacket. Xi, on the other hand, wore a black suit without a tie on Saturday, signifying the informal nature of the summit.

Modi had carried out all engagements on the first day of the summit in traditional Tamil attire, including a veshti, white half-sleeved shirt and angvastram.

The two sides are expected to issue separate statements on the outcomes of the two-day informal summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi.

The focus of the meeting will be on finding ways to improve people-to-people contact, enhancing trade and on how to maintain peace and tranquillity along the 3,500-kilometre-long India-China border.

Prime Minister Modi will also host a lunch for President Xi, following which the Chinese leader will proceed to the Chennai airport from where he will depart for a two-day state visit to Nepal. (ANI)