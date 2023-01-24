Man attempts self-immolation in front of Nepal Parliament

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 24 (ANI): A middle-aged man attempted to self-immolate in front of Nepal's federal parliament on Tuesday afternoon when newly elected Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal walked out of the parliament.

The man was identified as Prem Prasad Acharya.

"The 37-year-old has been identified as Prem Prasad Acharya from Illam District. He has been shifted to a hospital in Kirtipur." Dinesh Raj Mainali, SP of Metropolitan Police Complex Kathmandu told ANI over the phone.

He sustained burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kirtipur.

The Police is yet to ascertain the motive behind self-immolation. A witness to the incident has uploaded a video on social media showing the person attempting to self-immolate while bystanders attempt to douse the fire.

Acharya is said to have poured diesel on his body and then set himself on fire when PM Dahal walked out of the parliament.

