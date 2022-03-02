Man from Daikundi province in Afghanistan walks barefoot to protest against unfair distribution of aid

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 2 (ANI): A young man, Ehsan from Afghanistan's Daikundi province walked several miles barefoot in the snow in a symbolic move to protest what he calls the unfair distribution of humanitarian aid.

Ehsan said that the amount of humanitarian aid in this province is small compared to other provinces, reported local media.

He said that aid officials and local Taliban officials are discriminating and distributing aid to their relatives and not reaching out to deserving people, added local media.



Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the situation in Afghanistan is critical and millions of people are suffering from hunger and food crisis.



More than 24 million people in Afghanistan require lifesaving assistance, which is a staggering 30 per cent increase since 2021, said United Nations.

The economy in Afghanistan has been collapsing, leading to mass starvation that is, in turn, creating an enormous and destabilizing new wave of refugees -- and raising a clear need for extensive spending on humanitarian relief. (ANI)

