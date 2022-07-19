Man harasses burqa-clad woman in Pakistan, gropes her from behind

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): A burqa-clad Pakistani woman was harassed by an unidentified man who groped her from behind in day time in the country's capital Islamabad, a video of the incident that has gone viral revealed.

The video is buzzing on the internet, displaying that the woman was walking on a street in Islamabad, Geo tv reported.

According to Geo tv, the incident took place during the daytime in which a woman, covered in a vail (burqa), could be seen walking on a street when an unidentified man appears and gropes her from behind.

The woman in the video could be seen struggling to push the man away from her.

After harassing her, he could be seen running away.



Senior journalist Hamid Mir, in response to a tweet that posted the video, said that the incident is a challenge for all men to find the culprit, punish him, and make him a lesson for others.

Earlier, a video of several men harassing, attacking, and molesting a woman outside a Metro station in Pakistan had gone viral.

Last year, a video surfaced in which a TikToker in Pakistan alleged that hundreds of people beat him up and threw him in the air during the country's Independence Day celebrations on 14 August.

That incident also happened in Lahore. A video of the incident went viral on social media with the claim that the woman in the video was beaten up so much by a mob at Greater Iqbal Park that her clothes were torn.

Reports say that over 70 per cent of women are victims of harassment at the workplace in Pakistan and there seems to be no end to their plight.

Data collected by White Ribbon Pakistan, an NGO working for women's rights, shows that 4,734 women faced sexual violence between 2004 and 2016. Lately, the government of Pakistan passed the "Protection against Harassment at the Workplace (Amendment Bill), 2022 and has amended the weaker provisions of the 2010 law.

Pakistan observes an increased ratio of overall working women in recent years but the country is grappling with the issue of psychological, physical and sexual harassment of women that impedes their safe mobility and prevents them from stepping outside to work. (ANI)

