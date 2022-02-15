Man held for 'vilifying' Pak PM Imran Khan's wife

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 15 (ANI): A man was arrested in connection with running a "malicious campaign" against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi on social media, local newspapers reported on Tuesday.



Dawn international reported the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime on Monday arrested the man, Sabir Mahmood, in Model Town for allegedly running a "propaganda campaign" against Bushra Bibi.

"More arrests are expected in this matter," Dawn quoting FIA official said.

Earlier, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib called out "certain quarters" for pushing "fake stories" about the PM's wife and asked them to stay away from cheap tactics such as dragging an apolitical woman into politics. (ANI)

