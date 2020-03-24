Man in China dies due to hantavirus

Yunnan [China], Mar 24 (ANI): A man, who was tested positive of hantavirus, has died in Yunnan Province of China, according to Global Times.

He died while on his way back to Shandong Province on a chartered bus on Monday. Other 32 individuals, who were on the bus, were also tested for the virus.

Hantavirus is a family of viruses spread mainly by rodents and can cause varied disease syndromes in people worldwide.

Notably, hantavirus is not a new virus. It was first identified in the United States in 1993. (ANI)

