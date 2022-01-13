Man wielding Kalashnikov arrested outside Parliament House in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 13 (ANI): Pakistan's police on Thursday arrested a man for wielding Kalashnikov outside the Parliament House, local media reported.

According to ARY News, fear gripped the capital police when a man with a weapon was spotted outside the Parliament House at Constitution Avenue.

The police said the gunman who entered the protest outside the Parliament Building was arrested and later identified as a guard of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah, ARY News reported.



The Pakistani media further stated that the guard was brought to the police station for brandishing Kalashnikov in the highly restricted Islamabad's Red Zone.

Last year, the police grasped an elderly man with weapons outside the Parliament building. The police recovered a gun and a dagger from him.

The gunman kept roaming outside the Parliament Building for more than 45 minutes, with a gun in one hand and a dagger in the other. The suspect was wielding his gun, pretending that he had put on a suicide jacket to blow, as per ARY News. (ANI)

