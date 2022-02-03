Manoj Kumar Mohapatra concurrently accredited as next Ambassador of India to Honduras

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Guatemala, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Honduras, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.



"Manoj Kumar Mohapatra (IFS: 2000), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Guatemala, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Honduras, with residence in Guatemala City," MEA said.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA added.


