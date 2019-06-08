Manpreet Vohra concurrently accredited as India's next High Commissioner to Belize

New Delhi [India], Jun 8 (ANI): Manpreet Vohra, presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian Ambassador-designate to Mexico, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Belize, with residence in Mexico City.

A 1988-batch IFS officer, Vohra is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said on Friday.

A seasoned diplomat, Vohra has a post-graduate diploma in international trade and a certificate in diplomatic studies from Oxford.

He has previously served as India's Ambassador to Afghanistan, Peru and Bolivia.

Vohra had served as Joint Secretary in the Development Partnership Division of the MEA in New Delhi. He had earlier served in various capacities in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Ulaanbaatar and London.

The diplomat has also served as Deputy High Commissioner of India in Nairobi and Islamabad. (ANI)

