Many countries requesting Covid-19 vaccines, no ban on export: MEA

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Noting the high demand for 'Made-in-India' vaccines, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday clarified that it has not imposed any ban on exports of COVID-19 vaccine and many countries across the world have been requesting for its vaccines being supplied under 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.

Speaking at a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said," Till now we have supplied vaccines to more than 80 countries across the world. We have already stated that our external supplies would be done keeping in mind our domestic requirements."

"We have not imposed any export ban on COVID-19 vaccines," Bagchi added.

On the demand for the Indian vaccine, MEA spokesperson said, "Many countries across the world have been requesting for our vaccines. I don't have an exact number. But I can tell you that Vaccine Maitri has been extremely successful and very well-liked by our partners across the world."

"As on date, under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, we (India) have supplied 644 lakh doses to the global community. Of these, 104 lakh have been supplied as a grant. 357 lakh on a commercial basis. And 182 lakh through the COVAX initiative," Bagchi said.

Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has provided COVID-19 vaccines to over 80 countries under various categories.

Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar are among many countries that were aided by India during the pandemic. (ANI)