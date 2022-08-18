Maritime Security Coordinator meets Malaysian Navy Chief, discusses maritime security challenges

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): India's National Maritime Security Coordinator Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar (Retd) met Malaysian Navy Chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Bin Mohd Sany on Thursday and held discussions on the maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region

The Malaysian Navy chief is on a four-day visit to India in order to further strengthen the military ties between both nations.

The visit commenced on Wednesday with a solemn wreath-laying Ceremony at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, where Sany paid homage to the Indian soldiers.

He was accorded a Guard of Honour at the majestic South Block lawns prior to the commencement of official engagements.



Malaysian Navy chief visited India at the invitation of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy.

"Adm Mohd Reza called on Adm R Hari Kumar and discussed the progress of ongoing bilateral engagements in the maritime domain. He was also briefed on the broad range of Foreign Cooperation activities pursued by the Indian Navy. The leaders identified several new avenues for further strengthening bilateral naval cooperation and also expressed commitment to their support to uphold the principle of collective responsibility for maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region," according to the statement released by Defence Ministry.

During this visit, Adm Mohd Reza would also be interacting with other high-ranking officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

Bilateral cooperation between the Indian Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy spans a wide canvass ranging from training to operations. Both Navies have recently concluded the Bilateral Exercise Samudra Laksamana on May 22 and the Navy to Navy Staff Talks on June 22, according to the statement.

"RMN Ship KD Lekiu and a high level-delegation had earlier participated in MILAN hosted by the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam on Feb 22. The official visit of the Malaysian Navy Chief signifies yet another expression of growing collaboration between the two Navies and commitment to sustaining the positive trajectory of bilateral relations," the statement reads. (ANI)

