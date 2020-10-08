Maryam, Fazlur to target poor governance of Imran Khan-led government in PDM rally

Lahore [Pakistan], October 8 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Moulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday took a jibe at the Imran Khan-led government over poor governance, which has ruined the country's economy.

He said that the government was formed as a result of the worst rigging in the history of the country proved to be incompetent, reported Dunya News.

Fazl announced, "We will fully participate in the October 16 meeting with the people." He also met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz at Jati Umra for consultation regarding the PDM rally to be held in Gujranwala on October 16.



The opposition has alleged that Imran's government has belittled the expectations of the general people and has left them in tatters amid the economic havoc caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid the pandemic, the common man is crying today and people are forced to commit suicide due to the rising inflation, reported Dunya News.

Nawaz said both she and Maulana Fazlur Rehman had a very cordial and productive discussion today. She said the PDM is aimed at defending the constitution and the people's votes. She also alleged that considering the kind of support the PDM rally would get, the government has changed the Gujranwala city's administration. She also said she would personally invite Bilawal Bhutto to join the Gujranwala rally.

As per the PDM schedule, the Gujranwala first rally will be held on October 16, while the second rally will be held in Karachi on October 18. The third rally will be held in Quetta on October 25, the fourth gathering will be held on November 22 in Peshawar, and the fifth rally will be held on November 30 in Multan, reported Dunya News.

Meanwhile, PPP (Pakistan People's Party) had objected to October 18 rally in Quetta, saying that it commemorates the date for the Karsaz bombing incident that had targeted slain party leader Benazir Bhutto. To PPP's objection, the PDM decided to shift the venue of the October 18 rally from Quetta to Karachi, and the opposition's alliance will join the PPP for its Karachi rally and postponed the Quetta rally to October 25, reported Dunya News. (ANI)

