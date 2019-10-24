Maryam Nawaz admitted to Lahore's Services Hospital

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 24 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday was admitted to Lahore's Services Hospital shortly after meeting her ailing father Nawaz Sharif, who is admitted at the same hospital.

Maryam has been admitted with symptoms of low blood pressure.

The PML-N leader was released on parole for an hour by the Punjab government to see her ailing father, who has been hospitalised from Monday night. Maryam had earlier claimed that she was denied permission to meet her father, Samaa TV reported.

Nawaz was shifted to Lahore's Services Hospital after his health deteriorated Monday night. Sharif's physician, Adnan Khan, said that his patient has a "critically low" platelet count and requested the authorities to immediately shift him to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to extend best medical to Nawaz Sharif in accordance with his family's wishes, Khan's information adviser Firdous Ashiq Awan wrote on Twitter. (ANI)