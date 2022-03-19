Maryam Nawaz asks Imran Khan to quit if he has 'any sense of shame left'

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): Ahead of the no-trust vote in National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign and go home "if he had any sense of shame left", reported local media.

In an apparent reference to Imran Khan, Maryam said, "You cannot save the government, God willing, but if you have any shame left then save it and leave," The News International reported citing the PML-N leaders' Twitter handle.

"You are not an elected government which can take a stand so you have opted for hooliganism but that will also backfire," she added.



Meanwhile, the heads of the Pakistan opposition parties were scheduled to meet today to discuss strategy regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the media outlet.

According to sources, the opposition's huddle will be held at the residence of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

PDM chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Balochistan National Party chairman Akhtar Mengal, Awami National Party's Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, and other leaders will be among the attendees.

The Opposition parties submitted the no-trust motion against Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan.

Notably, the opposition parties have rejected the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's offer for withdrawing the no-trust motion against Prime Minister and has made it clear that the resolution will only be withdrawn if the premier announces his resignation. (ANI)

