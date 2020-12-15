Maryam Nawaz expresses displeasure over 'unimpressive' Lahore rally

Lahore [Pakistan], December 15 (ANI): After the opposition's sixth power show in Lahore, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday expressed anger with the Lahore division party leadership over the 'unimpressive' rally in Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Sunday.

While chairing PML-N's Central Executive Committee (CEC) and Central Working Committee (CWC) meetings in Lahore, Maryam expressed displeasure with party leaders after they failed to bring out people to the public gathering, reported ARY News.

"Lahore division leadership failed to bring people to PDM public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan. It was expected that 500,000 people will attend the rally but unfortunately, the rally could not attract as much audience as was being expected," said Maryam in a meeting.



According to ARY News, sources aware of the development said the party vice president had asserted that designations would be given to party workers in the future based on their individual performance, during the meeting.

Citing police sources, ARY News said, around 8,500 people participated in the Lahore rally, while according to the special branch around 10,000 people attended the public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said in a tweet, "Pathetic. PDM spent so much money, time, effort and displayed utter callousness by endangering ppl's lives during the COVID-19 spike - showing the scant regard they have for citizens' safety and well-being. All this just to blackmail me into giving them an NRO to save their looted wealth."

However, Anadolu News has reported that tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Pakistan's northeastern city of Lahore on Sunday, despite a government ban on public gatherings due to coronavirus.

PDM has organised five similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta and Multan since October 16. (ANI)

