Maryam Nawaz joins 'Mehngai March' in Pak's Mardan, says Imran Khan govt not qualified to run country

Mardan [Pakistan], December 23 (ANI): Terming the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Mardan as "Mehngayi March", Pakistan Muslim League (N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is not qualified to run the country's affairs.

"The PTI government is not qualified to run the country's affairs and is busy playing musical chairs," Geo News quoted Nawaz.

"Before the election, Imran Khan used to say that he has a team of 200 fantastic individuals. Where is that 200-people team now," she asked.

"Ministers in his cabinet play musical chairs with each other, but that 200-people team is nowhere to be seen in Pakistan," Nawaz added.

Further slamming the Pakistan PM, she said that Khan was unaware of the country's power issues, and external debt crisis.



"Imran Khan says that he was unaware about the country's power issues, external debt, the current account deficit, and didn't know how to run the government and was not prepared," Dawn quoted Nawaz as saying.

She added that Khan was not prepared to run the country but "prepared to rob the country of Rs (Pakistani rupees) 122 billion in the LNG scam; he was not prepared to give the youth 10 million jobs but prepared to give his friends lucrative jobs."

The PDM is leading a rally in Mardan against Prime Minister Khan-led government, threatening him to quit by January 31 or face intensified movements by opposition parties such as a long march to Islamabad.

In the past months, Khan has stepped up his efforts to silence the voice of the PDM, along with thousands of people, who criticised the government.

Despite such attempts, the PDM has held five such rallies in Multan, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, and Quetta since October 16. (ANI)

