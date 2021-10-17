Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PTI government over failure to curb dengue in Pakistan

Faisalabad [Pakistan], October 17 (ANI): While addressing a rally in Faisalabad, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N's) Vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday slammed Imran Khan-led government for their mishandling of dengue fever in the country.

"The entire world is facing coronavirus, but now because of their [government's] incompetence, people are dying of dengue," Maryam Nawaz said during the rally.

"There is no one here like Shehbaz Sharif who used to visit hospitals," she added.

Shehbaz Sharif is the Leader of Opposition in the Pakistan National Assembly and the Chief of Pakistan Muslim League (N). Sharif has been a critic of the Imran Khan government and has questioned several policy decisions of the government.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz also hit out at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government over the recent hike in prices of fuel and other utilities in the country.



"During Nawaz Sharif's Prime Ministership, sugar was Rs 50 per kg, and now after three years, it had crossed Rs 120 per kg while electricity prices had shot up from Rs 10-11 per unit to Rs 25 per unit," Maryam was quoted as saying by Dawn.

"There was a man named Imran Khan, who used to say when flour becomes expensive when sugar prices rise, when rates of electricity and petrol rise, know that your prime minister is a thief," she added.

"So who is the thief now?" she asked a charged crowd.

According to local PML-N sources, party supremo Nawaz Sharif will also address the gathering from London via video link while leaders of other opposition parties are also expected to speak, according to Dawn.

Maryam's remarks came while she was addressing a rally of the anti-government alliance, famously known as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in Faisalabad's Dhobi Ghat, Dawn reported. (ANI)

