Maryam Nawaz launches 'Sher Jawan' campaign in Pak to warn youth against 'hybrid govt'

Lahore [Pakistan], November 1 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday launched the party's 'Sher Jawan' campaign that warns the youth against the "hybrid government".

The campaign was launched in the party's bid to encourage its young workers to bring about a positive change in the country, reported Geo News.

Addressing the people on the launch of the campaign, Maryam said: "Sher Jawan is a campaign to remind the youth about the reason behind Pakistan's creation.... It is a campaign that aims to make the youth understand the Constitution, restore their faith in democracy, and warn them against the hybrid government."

PML-N vice president further spoke about 'slavery' and said it embodies itself in moves that "take away the right to speak, force people to bow down before the powerful, induce fear in people, restrict them from asking for their rights and ask them to remain silent".

"People are sent to jails when they demand their rights -- this is slavery," Geo News quoted Maryam.

Referring to the incident where the IG of Sindh was allegedly abducted and forced to file an FIR on Maryam's husband Capt Safdar, Maryam said: "Slavery is when the inspector-general is abducted in Karachi and forced to sign the orders of (retired) Captain Safdar's arrest."

"Are policemen lesser creatures? Are they not human beings?" she asked slamming the police authorities.



According to Geo News, the PML-N leader said that the ideals that led to Pakistan's creation are still not being followed. However, after witnessing the enthusiasm of the attendees, she said that the country is "in safe hands".

She urged the people to read the Constitution and said that even if a single demand of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif went against it, then people should not support him.

"Nawaz Sharif talks about upholding the Constitution and the oath (taken by army officers)," she said, adding that one should not cast blame on the 'uniform'.

She also stated that when the vote is not respected, then students are deprived of laptops and scholarships, which also leads to a surge in inflation.

The opposition's 11-party alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has organised three mammoth rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi, and Balochistan as part of countrywide agitations, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, the police had "arrested" Safdar Awan, from the hotel they were staying in Karachi, hours after the PML-N vice-president had lashed out at Imran Khan and his government at the second power show of PDM.

"Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar," Maryam tweeted early Monday.

Several police officers on Tuesday applied for leave to "come out of the [...] shock" caused by the registration of an FIR and arrest of Safdar, according to Dawn. (ANI)

