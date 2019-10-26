Maryam Nawaz moved back to Lahore's Services Hospital

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 26 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz was moved back to Lahore's Services Hospital on Friday where she will undergo medical tests, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan issued directives to allow Maryam to stay with her ailing father Nawaz Sharif who is admitted at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, Sharif's health condition has worsened after his platelet count significantly dropped to less than 7,000. The medical team said that the former Pakistan Prime Minister is suffering from acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), an immune disorder that leads to an abrupt and sharp drop in blood platelets, reported Dunya News.

Maryam had been shifted back to Kot Lakhpath jail on Thursday after undergoing a few medical tests. The PML-N leader was released on parole by the Punjab government on Wednesday to see her father, who has been hospitalised from Monday night. Maryam had earlier claimed that she was denied the permission for the same, Samaa TV reported.

Nawaz was shifted to Lahore's Services Hospital after his health deteriorated Monday night. Sharif's physician, Adnan Khan, had said that his patient had a "critically low" platelet count and requested the authorities to immediately shift him to a hospital.



Earlier, Imran Khan had directed the Punjab government to extend the best medical services to the former Prime Minister in accordance with his family's wishes. (ANI)

