Maryam Nawaz moves Lahore HC for removal of name from ECL

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 7 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Maryam, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, filed the petition through Advocate Amjad Pervez, Express Tribune reported.

The petition nominated the federal government, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director-general, passport and immigration director-general and others as respondents.

"I returned to Pakistan with my father [former prime minister Nawaz Sharif] despite being sentenced in the Al-Azizia reference," Maryam said in the petition.

She maintained that her name was placed on the ECL without her stance on the matter being heard.

"The memorandum issued on August 20, 2018, was illegal. I have been regularly appearing in the courts and therefore, I should be granted permission to travel abroad till a final verdict on the petition," Maryam added.

She further urged the LHC to declare the order of putting her name on the ECL as null and void and terming it illegal.

"I am under a lot of mental stress due to my father's illness and he also needs me. I should be granted permission to travel abroad till a final verdict on the petition," the PML-N leader urged the court.

A two-member LHC bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, will hear the petition on December 9.

Nawaz Sharif is currently undergoing treatment in London. (ANI)

