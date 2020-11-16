Maryam Nawaz says Imran Khan's PTI won few seats in Gilgit Baltistan despite rigging

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 16 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) won a few seats in Gilgit Baltistan's elections through 'rigging', 'bullying', and with the help of turncoats.

Maryam, on her Twitter, wrote that Imran's PTI failing to achieve an absolute majority in the northern region (illegally occupied) is a "shameful defeat" for the incumbent government, the News International reported. "This defeat is a telling sign of what the future has in store."

Maryam said the ruling party was unable to secure a majority despite using state machinery. She added that the people of Gilgit Baltistan have no confidence in the PTI.

Besides Maryam, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also alleged that the elections were "stolen" from him.

"My election has been stolen. I will be joining the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in their protest shortly," Bilawal Bhutto tweeted.



This comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) is leading on the majority of seats as the counting of votes is underway for the assembly seats in Gilgit Baltistan, the Geo reported quoting unofficial results.

Khan's PTI won eight seats while PPP three seats and independent candidates seven, according to unofficial results. There are 24 seats up for the grabs but polling on one seat was postponed.

India has slammed Islamabad for its decision to hold elections in the illegally occupied region of Gilgit-Baltistan, saying that any action to alter the status of the region has no legal basis.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan Supreme Court allowed Islamabad to amend a 2018 administrative order to conduct general elections in the region.

India has also conveyed to Pakistan that areas of Gilgit and Baltistan are an integral part of the country. (ANI)

