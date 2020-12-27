Maryam Nawaz says "incompetent" Imran Khan was "imposed" on Pakistan

Larkana [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that certain forces which follow a "divide and rule" policy had "put together fallen fragments from political parties and formed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf" and imposed on the country an "incompetent man".

Speaking in Larkana on the ocassion of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary, Maryam said that like the first women PM in a Muslim country she too wished to struggle for a united Pakistan.

Beginning her speech in Sindhi, she said, "In 2008, when there was talk of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government being toppled, Nawaz Sharif quashed such thinking and said that the coming and going of governments is a decision for the people to make, not political parties."

The PML-N further said that "some forces" who follow the "divide and rule" policy had "put together fallen fragments from political parties and formed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf" and, thus, an "incompetent man" was "imposed on us all".

"What does PDM need to say to that man? He himself is saying he knows nothing [...] he is saying people should not assume power without preparation. I say, no one should be brought into power without preparation," said Maryam.

Slamming Imran Khan, she said that while people are "killing themselves out of hunger and desperation due to inflation" he said, 'What can I do, I have no magic button'."



She further said that "the corrupt" are pardoned, whereas political leaders are "thrown into jail, shot down and made to face the courts", Geo News said.

"But you can never send to the gallows or exile a political ideology [...] which is why, there is no one to take your name, but in every corner of Pakistan, there are people to take Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto's names," she said.

Recalling Benazir Bhutto, the first female prime minister of the Muslim world, the PML-N vice president said that Bhutto "had to lay down her life" during her struggle and for her beliefs.

"Benazir fought for her father's struggle and vision and then ultimately joined him in the afterlife," she said while adding "I too wish to struggle for a united Pakistan".

On the Charter of Democracy that was signed between Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto, Maryam said, "This are not simply strands from history, these were events that were to alter Pakistan's fate."

The PDM has been holding anti-government rallies against the Imran Khan government on the charges of election rigging, corruption and dominance of Pakistan Army in politics of the country.

Maryam and Bilawal are among the major leaders that have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised six PDM rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16. (ANI)

