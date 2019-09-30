Maryam Nawaz (File photo)
Maryam Nawaz (File photo)

Maryam Nawaz seeks bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mill case

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:34 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 30 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday filed a plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mill case.
According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Maryam in her application has pleaded the court to approve her bail in the money laundering case, ARY News reported.
Maryam also claimed that the NAB had arrested her by violating the law as all properties and assets were declared, and stated that she was being politically victimised.
The PML-N stalwart is currently in jail on a 14-day judicial remand since last Wednesday in the reference case along with her cousin Yousaf Abbas.
Earlier today, her party also criticised the government for giving C class facilities to Maryam in jail.
In a press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had previously said that the Sharif family had used Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.
During the probe, it was revealed that a USD 15 million loan was taken on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired, the special assistant claimed.
He then added that the loan was never transferred to the government as shown by the record of the State Bank of Pakistan.
In addition, more than Rs 7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through the mill's shares, which were later transferred to Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010, Akbar said. (ANI)

