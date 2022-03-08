Maryam Nawaz slams 'arrogant' Pakistan PM Imran Khan's 'intimidation tactics'

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 8 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday slammed Imran Khan over his arrogance and intimidation tactics and said that it was only fitting that he is facing rebellion from his own coalition members.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam said, "Imran has been forced to think today when the mountain of arrogance and pride is coming to his door as he considered it an insult to shake hands." The opposition party leader was referring to the rebellion that Imran Khan faces within his coalition government which has given rise to calls for a no-confidence motion by a unified Opposition.

"I have not been intimidated by power, I have not given threats, I have not been ridiculed. Seeing Imran Khan is a lesson," Maryam further said referring to the intimidation tactics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Referring to Imran Khan's seeking of support from the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) for the expected no-confidence motion against his government, Maryam said, "It is heartbreaking to see the people who have been criminally indifferent and negligent for four years, who have ruined the lives of people with inflation and incompetence, are suddenly crying in the meetings."



This comes after Imran Khan, while addressing a huge public gathering in Mailsi on Sunday challenged the opposition to introduce the no-confidence motion in the parliament, declaring that after its failure, they would have to face the consequences.

In his address, the Pakistan PM used derogatory nicknames for his rivals. He said that a 'clique of looters' has now united to protect their vested interests by creating hype about a no-trust motion against the government.

Ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government, principal Opposition parties, PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), have asked MNAs to cancel their foreign visits and stay put in Islamabad for the next few days, media reports said.

The development comes amid reports that the ruling PTI government is planning to arrange foreign visits for the lawmakers as part of the strategy to counter the Opposition's no-confidence motion plan.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan have ramped up their activities ahead of the planned no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government for "misgovernance and bad economic handling". (ANI)

