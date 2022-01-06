Maryam Nawaz warns PM Imran Khan to 'get ready for accountability'

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 6 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to be ready, as the "time for accountability has come."

Maryam's remarks came after PM Imran Khan's statement regarding the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) report. Kan welcomed the investigation by the ECP's scrutiny committee, which has reportedly revealed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allegedly failed to disclose millions of rupees to the ECP, according to News International.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Maryam questioned why did he [Imran Khan] not let the case proceedings continue for the last seven years.



"Why did you [Imran Khan] keep hiding for so many years and then kept begging that the report should not be released?" she questioned.

Pakistan's ruling party PTI headed by the Prime Minister is under scanner after a report compiled by the ECP on its funding.

The Election Commission of Pakistan's report stated the PTI provided 'false information' regarding the party's funding. It's said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) statement revealed that the party had received Rs 1.64 million in funding.

Imran Khan had earlier said that the more their accounts are scrutinized, the more factual clarity will emerge for the nation to see how the PTI is the "only political party with a proper donor base premised on proper political fundraising".

On the other hand, Imran Khan mentioned that he was looking forward to seeing similar ECP scrutiny reports on the funding of two other major political parties, PPP and PML-N. ( ANI)

